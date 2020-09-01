Loopring Price Up 14.8% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Loopring has a total market cap of $245.29 million and $56.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $726.70 or 0.06049877 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00037262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,083,877 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

