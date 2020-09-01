LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.75 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00135794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.01686007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00211008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00186844 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00225317 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,394,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,344,347 tokens. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

