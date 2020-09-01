Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.57

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.57. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 34,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

