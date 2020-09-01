Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $577,491.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

