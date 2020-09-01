Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.74

Shares of Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and traded as low as $24.54. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 956 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske upgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

About Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

