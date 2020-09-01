Lunyr Price Hits $0.26 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE and BiteBTC. Lunyr has a market cap of $603,324.98 and $5,530.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.01684343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00209330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00186306 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00226322 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, BigONE, Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, Huobi, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

