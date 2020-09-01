LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Down 1.5%

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 64,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LYNAS CORP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

