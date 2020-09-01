M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $573.93

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.93 and traded as high as $605.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $605.00, with a volume of 2,655 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPE shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $329.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 573.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 578.56.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

