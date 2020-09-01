Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.34

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 4856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after buying an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after buying an additional 474,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after buying an additional 242,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 243.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after buying an additional 1,818,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

