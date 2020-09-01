Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.18. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 36,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 99,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

