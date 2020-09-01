Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 70,699 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,699 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 18.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,898,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.