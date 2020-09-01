Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 401,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 69,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,278,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 521,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,747. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $3,447,527. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

