Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up 3.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $523,544.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,004 shares of company stock worth $7,630,157. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE ABC traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,458. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

