Maecenas (ART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,212.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $487,265.69 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

