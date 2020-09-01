Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.40. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1,131 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

