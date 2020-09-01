Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $190.40

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.40 and traded as low as $186.47. Majedie Investments shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 11,204 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Majedie Investments Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.