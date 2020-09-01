Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.25

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and traded as high as $46.70. Makita shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 7,111 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.33 million. Makita had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

