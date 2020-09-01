Mallcoin (MLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,336.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $558,260.66 and approximately $12,336.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. In the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01679410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00197763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00183451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00223996 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

