Manna Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $630,366.70 and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,812,576 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,019 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

