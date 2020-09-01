Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in August

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CXBMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 54,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXBMF. Roth Capital began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About Marathon Gold

