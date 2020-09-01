Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.02. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 25,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

