Mark A. Graber Purchases 47,445 Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 47,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $28,941.45. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 10,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Destiny Media Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.