MARK.SPACE Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $287,292.68 and approximately $166.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000508 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

