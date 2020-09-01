Masari Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,030.40 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Masari has a total market capitalization of $210,030.40 and approximately $122,701.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,110,931 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

