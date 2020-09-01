Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,024 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $184,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 83.3% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.3% during the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 87,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 92,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $356.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.