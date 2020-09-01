Matchpool Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $215,820.21 and $266.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040723 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.77 or 0.05951759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

