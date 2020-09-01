Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $11.60. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $224.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 104.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 60.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

