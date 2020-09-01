Maverick Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,111.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $305,468.78 and approximately $3,111.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00135854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.01693325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00211884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00179928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00174232 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.