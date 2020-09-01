Maxcoin Trading 34.6% Higher This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $197,318.59 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00746177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.32 or 0.02012781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,837.01 or 0.99552768 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00141432 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

