Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $17.29 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. 3,974,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

