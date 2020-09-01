MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Coinsuper, CPDAX and Cashierest. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.10 or 0.05948846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036826 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kryptono, Bittrex, Coinrail, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinsuper, Cashierest, CPDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

