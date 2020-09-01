MediBloc [QRC20] 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

