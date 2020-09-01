MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

