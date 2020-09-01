Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading 6.9% Higher

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 64,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09.

Megastar Development Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

