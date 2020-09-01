Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 17,354 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 25,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.