Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 386.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,039. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

