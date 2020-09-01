Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 26,940 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 661.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,643. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

