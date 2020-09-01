Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 29,500 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,763.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,118,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 164,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.