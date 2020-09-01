Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 41,470 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 796.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,712,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 2,627,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after buying an additional 236,393 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,237. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

