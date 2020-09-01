Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 5,062 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after buying an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.29. 101,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.