Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 800.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.