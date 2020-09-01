Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

WFC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 599,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,434,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

