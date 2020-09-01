Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after purchasing an additional 804,289 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

