Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 193,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,986. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.