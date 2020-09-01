Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

TGT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $150.89. 103,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,096. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,487 shares of company stock worth $18,934,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

