Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 506.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,906,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $185,076 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 42,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,740. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

