Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,272. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

