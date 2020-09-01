Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 18,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 216,289 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

