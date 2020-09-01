Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $586.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $621.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.