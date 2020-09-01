Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,753. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

